Secret seduction: Israel's more secret & sordid gay spots

While Tel Aviv prides itself on having a very visible and inclusive gay scene, that doesn’t mean there aren’t also darker, more secret spots where guys go under the radar to get their freak on - all across the country.



Ga’ash Beach

© Shutterstock

About 20-minute’s drive north of Tel Aviv lies Ga’ash Beach, Israel’s unofficial gay nude beach. There are no pride flags showing the way, and getting to the actual beach involves a mini hike down a steep cliff, but once there, it’s a rugged getaway with a sexy atmosphere. Guys of all shapes and sizes head to Ga’ash, either alone or in groups, to strip down and enjoy their naked freedom. Some go to work on their tan lines, while others go to find someone to share the stunning views with. Whether it’s behind the rocks, on top of the cliffs or on the open beach, there are plenty of guys exploring each other’s naked bodies in more ways than one.

By car or public transport, arrive at the gas station at Yakum Intersection on Route 2. Cross the pedestrian bridge towards the beach, walk through the field and then turn left and go up the hill, then down the cliff towards the water.

Sauna Lucas, Kiryat Ata

Set in the heart of a quiet industrial area in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Ata, Sauna Lucas is a discreet gay bathhouse where guys from the North go to unwind. It’s not like the more mainstream centrally-located Tel Aviv saunas. It’s housed in an old industrial building with no sign on the outside. If you get lost, call the friendly staff, who are always happy to welcome newcomers. Expect a sauna and steam room, private cabins for hooking up, adult movies screening and condoms and lube readily available. Also, guys walk around in just towels - and there’s a fully stocked bar and lounge area.

Monday-Thursday from 18:00, Friday from 21:00, Saturday from 20:00. Prices vary - NIS 10 to NIS 100 depending on age. 11 Derech Haifa St, Kiryat Ata (054-2151112/ saunalucas.co.il

Independence Park

© Shutterstock

With less social pressures and the advent of dating apps, public parks have declined as the preferred pick-up place for many gay men, but that doesn’t mean they are totally obsolete. Tel Aviv and Jerusalem both have their very own Independence Park, and each one is respectively known for being a cruising ground for gay men hoping to find some outdoor fun. Unaware joggers and dog walkers may be surprised to know that, behind the bushes men, are seeking some al-fresco action, especially at night when it’s dark enough to enjoy a bit of privacy.

Tel Aviv: Corner of Hayarkon and Jabotinsky Streets, next to Hilton Hotel; Jerusalem: Gershon Agrom Street

Online parties

Some of the best secret gay events are organized online. On any given night, especially in Tel Aviv, there are plenty of group parties hosted at people’s private homes or at rented spaces. The best way to find out about these parties is to download the local dating app Atraf and look out for those hosting such parties. They are usually pretty exclusive and require participants to send pictures in advance. Once accepted, details such as the address and what to bring are sent and all that’s left is to enjoy.