"Takin' It to the Streets": a new history-rich exhibit at the HerzLilienblum Museum explores the streets of Tel Aviv

Israel is founded–and grounded–on history. Every year, more and more stories are woven through the country from north to south, east to west, as the warp and weft come together to form one tightly stitched blanket of past, present, and future.

These stories of heroes and heroines, Zionists, founders, artists, writers, and philosophers do not merely exist in books and historical documents. They transgress the page and enter the everyday–printed in bold letters on street signs around Tel Aviv and beyond.

The HerzLilienblum Museum of Banking & Tel Aviv Nostalgia is honoring these prominent figures pasted on the White City's street signs, squares, paths, and boulevards in their new exhibit: "A Journey Through the Streets of Tel Aviv - A Story and More." The exhibition commemorates heroes and heroines from the Bible, wonderwomen and men in a variety of fields, city founders, and artists who have contributed to the establishment of Israel.

The first part of the exhibition is devoted to the most important landmarks in the country's history–this year marks 120 years since the First Zionist Congress, 100 years since the Balfour Declaration, and 70 years since the UN General Assembly decided to end the British Mandate and adopt the partition plan.

A second part of the exhibit tells the stories of the cultural and spiritual people of the 12th and 17th centuries, while another focuses on Tel Aviv as a national economic center, commemorating those who contributed to the construction of the streets' economic infrastructure.

The final chapter of the exhibition hands the stage over to all 64 women whose names are laced through the streets of Tel Aviv; their life stories, heroism, and contributions to the cultural revival of the State of Israel...names like Golda Meir, Hannah Szenes, and Leah Goldberg.

Come experience history at its finest in this series of photographs, stories, and performances that make up the human fabric of the beautiful country, city, and its residents, including you.

Exhibition opens September 7th. 13 Herzl (corner of 26 Lilienblum), Tel Aviv. Sun-Thu from 08:00, by appointment only. Call: 1-700-558-000