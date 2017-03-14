  • Blog
The 1st lifeguard tower hotel on Earth is now open!

By Time Out Israel writers Posted: Tuesday March 14 2017, 8:10pm

Photo by Noam Cohen

Remember we told you that the 1st lifeguard tower hotel on earth will be right here in Tel Aviv? We did. Well, the time has arrived and we've got the real pics. 

If you don't know what's the fuss about, have a quick read HERE. if you do and you've tried your luck but didn't win the vacation, there's always next year. (Hopefully). And if you are one of the lucky people staying at this one-off hotel, well then, you are just awesome. 

in any case, here is what a real lifeguard tower hotel on Frishman beach in Tel aviv looks like. 

Photo by Noam Cohen

 

 

 

Photo by Noam Cohen

Even the Mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai came to visit...  

 

Photo by Guy Yechieli

 

Comments