The 20th World Maccabiah Games Are Almost Here!

In just a few days Israel’s version of the Olympics – the Maccabiah – will kick-off undoubtedly wowing Israel and beyond. An estimated 10,000 Jewish athletes from 80 countries (including 2,500 Israeli athletes) will be competing in more than 40 sports from July 4th through the 18th. This year the Maccabiah Games will have the added significance of coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the reunification of this year’s host city, Jerusalem.

© Itamar Grinberg

Taking place every four years in Israel, the Maccabiah Games are the third-largest sporting event in the world and are spearheaded by the Maccabi World Union (MWU), the largest and longest-running Jewish sports organization spanning over five continents, more than 60 countries, 450 clubs, and 400,000 members.

“MWU is a Zionist organization that utilizes sports as a means to bring Jewish people of all ages closer to Judaism and Israel in addition to various informal educational activities in a manner that surpasses politics and sectarianism,” explains a MWU representative. “The principal mission of the Maccabiah is to facilitate a worldwide gathering of young Jewish athletes in Israel, staging the highest possible levels of sports competitions, and strengthening their connection to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”

There are many Olympic gold medalists, world champions, and world record holders who have competed in the Maccabiah, including star names like Mark Spitz and Marilyn Ramenofsky (swimming); Mitch Gaylord and Kerri Strug (gymnastics); Larry Brown and Dolph Schayes (basketball); Carina Benninga (field hockey); Lillian Copeland and Gary Gubner (track and field); Angela Buxton and Dick Savitt (tennis); Dave Blackburn (softball); Angelica Rozeanu (table tennis); Sergei Charikov and Mariya Mazina (fencing); Isaac Berger and Frank Spellman (weightlifting); Fred Oberlander and Henry Wittenberg (wrestling); Madison Gordon-Lavaee (volleyball); Bruce Fleisher (golf); Adam Bacher (cricket); Boris Gelfand and Judith Polgar (chess); Elizabeth Foody (interpretive dance); Aaron R. Schwid (bowling); Irwin Cotler (table tennis); Jonathan Bornstein (football), and Steve March Tormé (fast-pitch softball).

© Itamar Grinberg

Within the Maccabiah there are four separate competitions that take place: Open, Junior, Masters, and Paralympics. The Maccabiah, for the first time, also has its own version of an "Olympic Village” this year. Called the HUB, it’s designated for the Youth Maccabiah and is in Haifa. Young athletes are invited to relax, eat, and play games. The Hub is already up and running.

The big day you want to keep your eyes out for is July 6th when the Maccabiah Torch Rally begins. The torch was lit this past Hanukkah and has been travelling the globe ever since. On July 6th, a motorcycle will take it from the port of Tel Aviv up to Jerusalem and the opening ceremony event will begin. At 20:00, an estimated 30,000 people from across the world are expect to join together at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem to kick-off the 20th Maccabiah Games.

Said to be the biggest opening ceremony yet, it will be broadcasted live on Channel 2. Noa Tishby and Mari Navo will be hosting. President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu will be speaking and performers will include Avraham Tal, Lior Narkis, Ester Rada, Marina Maximillian, and Victoria Hanna. There will also be more than 600 dancers and performance artists and some very special athletes will be carrying the torch: Anthony Ervin, Fabian Gilot, Omri Casspi, Neta Rivkin, Ori Sasson, Yarden Gerbi, and Moran Samuel.

Throughout the two weeks there are a long list of other events including two Shabbat dinners, a beach party in Haifa for young athletes and local youth, a street party thrown by the Jerusalem municipality (who can say no to shawarma, rugelach, and live bands/musicians?), and there will be two separate Bar/Bat mitzvah events in Jerusalem on July 13th and July 17th at the Western Wall for athletes who have never had one. There will also be a Night Run on July 10th where runners can choose between three heats: 5K, 10K, and 21K. The run will take place in Jerusalem and will end with a celebratory party at the Hatachana compound.

The festivities will cap off with Closing Ceremonies hosted by Bar Rafaeli, which will take place on July 17th in Latrun.

© Itamar Grinberg

Special Shout Out

Time Out has partnered with Maccabi World Union to plan and host a special street party on July 13th. Taking place from 19:00 to 23:00 in the Old City of Jaffa (Kedumim Square, the HaPisga Garden, and the Old Jaffa alleys), the otherwise quiet streets will come alive with open galleries, local artist exhibitions (including an interactive graffiti artist exhibition and video artist exhibitions), a fashion fair with 20 clothing designers and accessories, nearly a dozen street performers (think belly dancers!), food trucks, a drinking bar, a chill-out area with cozy seating, and even a speed dating event with three rounds (ages 20-35, ages 30-45, and LGBT). There will also be live music from various musical ensembles as well as DJs playing throughout the event’s various venues.

Come to the street party and celebrate with locals and foreigners alike. For more information see maccabiah.com/2017/events/647-urban-street-party-tlv.