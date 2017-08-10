The Gordon Gallery pays hommage to French-American artist Louise Bourgeois

Gordon Gallery’s Jaffa location will reopen from their summer vacation with “Pink Days / Blue Days”–a solo-exhibition of French-American artist Louise Bourgeois.

The exhibition, concurrent with Bourgeois’ solo show “Twosome” at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, features the prints, painting, and sculptures which she crafted over the seven decades of her career.

© The Easton Foundation/Licensed by VAGA, NY

Bourgeois was not formally identified with any single artistic movement, but her prolific works paralleled abstract expressionism and surrealism, and explored themes of femininity, sexuality, and the body.

“Pink Days / Blue Days” stems from a sculpture of the same name that features garments hanging from a steel pole, and–like the rest of the exhibition, and many of her works–contrasts themes of femininity and happiness with melancholy.

The exhibition mainly features prints she produced during the last years of her life, but also includes several silkscreens drawings of the female figure, and drypoint paintings of nature.

Art © The Easton Foundation/Licensed by VAGA, NY

A second exhibition of her prints will open at the Museum of Modern Art in New York this September, but catch them first in the more intimate setting of the Gordon Gallery.

Gordon Gallery is located at 6 Hapelech St, Tel Aviv. Tue-Thu 11:00-18:00, Fri 10:00-14:00, and Sat 10:00-13:00. For more information call: 03-5240323