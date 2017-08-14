The Holon Design Museum's 10th conference honors architect Zaha Hadid

For the 10th year, the Holon Design Museum is kicking-off their design season with a day-long conference–this year honoring the life and accomplishments of Zaha Hadid, the prolific architect who died suddenly last year.

Hadid, a renowned Iraqi-British architect, was the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2004, and garnered many other awards throughout her career, such as the UK’s prestigious Stirling Prize and Royal Gold Medal.

Described by The Guardian as “Queen of the curve,” her notable creations like the aquatic center for the 2012 London Olympics and the Heydar Aliyev cultural center in Baku, Azerbaijan, break the conventional boundaries of architectural geometry.

© Hufton + Crow

The conference in Holon will be dedicated to her legacy, and relate to the worlds of architectural planning, interior design, and fashion, which she greatly influenced.

Sessions will feature conversations with Sarah Klompas, a partner in Hadid’s office, Noa Raviv, an Israeli fashion designer influenced by Hadid’s work, and Maya Dvash, the chief curator of the Holon Design Museum.

At the end of the day there will be free entrance to the “Sound in Matter and Design,” exhibit at the museum.

Pay homage to the daring vision and continued legacy of Zaha Hadid at this year's International Architecture and Design Conference.

The conference will be held at the Holon Design Museum on Friday, September 8 from 09:00-15:00. Tickets are NIS 165 in full, with discounts of NIS 140 for members, and NIS 80 for first degree students. Each ticket includes entrance to the museum and refreshments.