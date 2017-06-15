The Laila Lavan lowdown: a long list of White Night events

We've already given you the Laila Lavan lowdown, now we're pulling out the big guns: a detailed list of everything going once the sun sets on June 29. Start preparing with our exclusive list of White Night's outdoor events happening all over the White City:

© Guy Yechiely

Free outdoor events around town:

Tel Aviv takes on Diner en Blanc

"'Twas the eve before White Night, 19:30 at night, when the picnickers came, for a delectable night"...Hundreds of people dressed in white from head to toe, conducting themselves with great politeness, elegance, and sophistication, meet for a mass picnic in a public space, in a secret location!..."Sign up now, without hesitation, participation is free, with advance registration."

© Moshick Lindenboum

Panic! At the (silent) disco

It's time to party hard, in utter silence. This silent headphone party at Rabin Square is a must-attend event. You can borrow headphones in the square or come with your Smartphone and a pair of headphones, then all you have to do is open Tel Aviv Radio 102 FM's application and get dancing. Download the free app to participate in the party.

An amazing set follows into the wee hours with DJ Skazi. Admission is free.

Rabin Square, 20:00-02:00

© Guy Yechiely

When in Rome...

This urban happening celebrates what White Night was originally all about: art, and features art exhibitions by participating members from all over the EU. During the evening, the Rothschild 1 plaza will become an art complex in an urban atmosphere for the whole family, which will offer performances and interactive video presentations.

1 Rothschild Blvd, 20:00-01:00

© Noa Ben Shalom

"Electrical points"

An art, music, and performance event that connects the Gan HaHashmal compound to Rothschild Boulevard and Neve Sha'anan.

20:00-01:00

It takes two to tango

Polish those dance shoes, and get in the mood! This Latin evening at Suzanne Dellal will have you partying, dancing, and enjoying great shows and guided tours until midnight. Salsa, Bachata, Brazilian lines, Kisumba and more!

The Suzanne Dellal Center Plaza, 5 Yehieli St, Neve Tzedek, 20:00-00:00

© Kfir Sivan

It's a Dino-sorus line!

Parents, children, and children in heart - for the first time in millions of years, you will have the opportunity delve into a once in a lifetime adventure. Experience the world as it was when dinosaurs were still walking the planet. Experience includes a dinosaur show, creative workshops, and a variety of activities.

Kiryat Sefer Garden - Yehuda Halevy, 17:00-19:30

© Noa Ben Shalom

Art attack

Come and watch a live painting by 30 of the best known graffiti artists in Israel on the shutters of the stores in Nahalat Binyamin, and along the streets of Rambam, Hashomer, and Mohilever.

Acoustic musical ensembles will play throughout the area.

Nahalat Binyamin, 20:00-01:00

© PR

White night(life)

The best way to celebrate with style. Join us and our guests from all over the world for a fun night of drinking. You get free beer/wine/Cava and a chaser at the meeting point. Plus, a free chaser at each bar (at least 4 bars/clubs with free entrance). See Tel Aviv as a local, and find out for yourself why we are one of the best party cities in the world.

21:00

Music

The Blues Rebels

An evening of blues & rock to shake your soul and get those feet dancing.

Kedumim Square, Old Jaffa, 20:30-00:00

Groove Evening at HaTachana:

Marrakech Express

Three musicians from different cultures set off on a musical journey into the depths of Israeli culture. An enriching show that brings together the cultures of East and West on one stage.

On the main stage at 21:00

Bint El Funk

A pioneer band that founded the Yemenite funk genre.

On the main stage in the entrance hall at 22:30

© PR

Boom Pam

The Mediterranean Surf-Rock band creates a bubbling musical mix in a unique format of electric guitar, electronic keyboards, and drums.

On the main stage at 00:00

HaYehudim

The Israeli rock band, one of the most successful and leading in Israel, marks 20 years of musical activity with a special rock concert.

© Pini Silok

Giv'on Square, between HaArba'a and Hashmonaim Streets, 21:00-02:00

The Tel Aviv Jazz Orchestra

Considered the leading jazz band in Israel, the Tel Aviv Jazz Orchestra presents original adaptations of the songs and works of the world's greatest composers and artists. Each of them is a virtuoso in their own field and the connection between them gives the orchestra a unique, brilliant, and original sound.

Art

Tel Aviv Museum of Art

A festive welcoming of the new "Collective" exhibition, which includes a wide variety of events from the museum's hidden treasures.

"Zoom In"

In-depth discussions with curators on the museum's collections. The professionals behind the scenes will talk to the audience about the preservation, drawing, and cataloging of works. Plus, these exciting lectures take place under the stars in the museum's sculpture garden.

Helena Rubinstein Pavilion for Contemporary Art

The pavilion will participate in the nightly celebration with a variety of guided tours and meetings with artists.

Entrance is free, 18:00-00:00

Eretz Israel Museum

White Night, White Paper. Events, shows, workshops, and meetings in their ongoing exhibition puts paper at its center.

For more information, check out the White Night FB page