When in Israel, speak like the Israelis do...

While it may be true that getting around Tel Aviv is extremely doable without learning a lick of Hebrew, tackling the Middle Eastern language is the gateway to truly blending into society. Whether you're thinking about making Aliyah, or simply taking a few months break from Europe or North America, there are handfuls of Ulpan options available, but they all bring up the same issues:
- They started two months ago, but supposedly you can "hop in and still catch on" (sort of, not quite);
- The coursework consists of memorizing Hebrew verbs, but never learning how to string them together to make a cohesive sentence;
- Once you leave the classroom, you lack the confidence to put your new vocabulary to the test
Citizen Café OOlpan combats these stereotypes with a band new method for learning real life conversational Hebrew. Ideal for international professionals looking to incorporate learning Hebrew into their hectic work/travel life, their 10 week one-size-fits-all Ulpan courses will inevitably help you build your confidence, introduce you to a new community of people and help you assimilate as a local at heart, all in a unique creative and communal setting.
Held inside 45 Rothschild Boulevard's Mindspace, the program offers 7 different levels and each course is limited to 8 participants for an intimate hands-on approach twice a week. Citizen Café casts textbooks to the wind in their pure philosophy that encourages reading, writing and speaking like an Israeli.
For more information about Spring courses, visit their WEBSITE
