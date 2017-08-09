  • Blog
Word on the Street: 8 ridiculous things we heard in Tel Aviv this month (August)

By Time Out Israel writers Posted: Wednesday August 9 2017, 1:21pm

No thanks, I don't smoke, I just have a pack a day gum habit.
HaMinzar
 
I think AEPi is the national frat of Israel.
Shalvata
 
I was late to work today because my son had to poo.
Time Out Israel offices
 
I'd love to take a boozy bath right now...
Maccabiah Street Party - Jaffa
 
When I wear my spandex bike shorts, I feel like slightly less of a man.
Cafelix
 
She never married, but then again, she is a vegan.
Tiv Tam
 
I prefer women. It's not that I'm fixed to it, it's just a preferation.
Time Out Israel offices
 
How do you do a podcast about yogurt?
Bana
 
