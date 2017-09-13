In Yossi Berg & Oded Graf's newest piece, four strong male dancers will take on Igor Stravinsky's iconic "The Rite of Spring," a ballet and orchestral work created during the pressing times of WWI. The world premiere dance performance will explore the ethos of sacrifice & worship, while also examining masculinity through a local, contemporary lens.

In this inspiring quartet of movement, the individual dancers project a variety of conflicting images onto the audience and each other as they bounce between sexual motives, violence, and their innermost urges in the attempts to assemble one collective memory.

© Nir Segal

Balanced with a softer, more compassionate side, the piece will move back and forth like a pendulum between past and future to investigate male identity, sexuality, and patriotism.

Come join Yossi, Oded, and their devoted dancers on an unusual journey of worship Sept 26-27 at Tmuna Theater, and Oct 26-27 at Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel Aviv.

