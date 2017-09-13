  • Blog
Yossi Berg & Oded Graf examine identity, sexuality, and patriotism in "The Rite of Spring"

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Wednesday September 13 2017, 1:51pm

© Nir Segal

In Yossi Berg & Oded Graf's newest piece, four strong male dancers will take on Igor Stravinsky's iconic "The Rite of Spring," a ballet and orchestral work created during the pressing times of WWI. The world premiere dance performance will explore the ethos of sacrifice & worship, while also examining masculinity through a local, contemporary lens.

 

In this inspiring quartet of movement, the individual dancers project a variety of conflicting images onto the audience and each other as they bounce between sexual motives, violence, and their innermost urges in the attempts to assemble one collective memory.

 

Rite of Spring

© Nir Segal

 

Balanced with a softer, more compassionate side, the piece will move back and forth like a pendulum between past and future to investigate male identity, sexuality, and patriotism.

 

Come join Yossi, Oded, and their devoted dancers on an unusual journey of worship Sept 26-27 at Tmuna Theater, and Oct 26-27 at Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel Aviv.

 

Read more about Yossi & Oded here.

 

Staff writer
By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Web Editor of Time Out Israel. She gave up her maple syrup addiction to move to Tel Aviv from Canada, but brought with her a knack for sophisticated diction, thanks to her grandfather who kept words like 'haberdashery' hip, cool and happening.

For any feedback or for more information email

