Double Operation: a new performance piece by Itzik Giuli and Ido Feder

Double Operation, a new collaboration between artists Itzik Giuli and Ido Feder, will be presented at The Mandel Cultural Center, which will showcase performances within the framework of the "Operation" program, striving to connect different artistic disciplines with opera and voices.

I.G with Itzik Giuli

Installation in cooperation with Lee Nevo, Yoav Barel

Pink Darkness (Or maybe it's about Victor and Binyamin)

Sculpture, video and light

Giuli continues his preoccupation with impersonation, which began under the title I.G in his book "The Book of Directions," in which he pretended to be an illustrator and a Guru, followed by the exhibition "Sun on Utah," in which he posed as a video and animation artist. This work is shared by the artist Lee Nevo and the light artist Yoav Barel.

Ido Feder, in cooperation with dancers Bashmat Nossan and Yuli Kovbasnian:

IT ITCHES - premiere

This dance work draws inspiration from the way the physical body of sound artists is present when they use it to produce music. The listening and research of this tangible vocalism and its penetration into the world of pop and the world of contemporary classical music led to the thought of how to rub and scratch in this special body in dance - and turn it into a physical and expressive space in which dancers work.

The dancers invite the audience to their space, which is a white cube museum, a ceremonial space, and a kind of venue for Internet surfing. The dancers are "stage animals" that exist only under the spotlight, and they explore, predict, mourn, and celebrate their bodies, which are, like many images in the modern world, at a crossroads.

February 1-7, Mandel Cultural Center, 1 HaTkuma St, Jaffa

