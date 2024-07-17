Mo'Bay might be known as the party capital of Jamaica, but you'd never know it if you spent time in the Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters. The resort prides itself on its commitment to providing peak relaxation to its guests, with a full spa and entire sections of the resort reserved for adults only. The biggest draw here is the white sand and idyllic natural bay caressed by water so blue it hardly looks real. If you get up right at sunrise, you might even be lucky enough to enjoy the beach all to yourself.

Montego Bay is an ideal escape for anyone with a long weekend who is eager to really disconnect. The Hideaway is its own little town, complete with 352 suites, 11 bars, an entertainment plaza, the Royal Spa and 12 restaurants. The eateries include something for everyone. In my three days there, I got a chance to try the international buffet (my favorite was the local section, which offered jerk chicken as well as acki and saltfish, Jamaica's national dish); a hibachi restaurant called Zen, which was entertaining but not my personal favorite; a more upscale seafood grill called Dorado, where I had ceviche and the catch of the day; and Grazie Italian Trattoria, where I had seafood pasta that I was pretty happy about. Each day, there were also plenty of activity options including sunset yoga, trivia, all-white parties and pool games.

Now for the cons: During my time here, I felt there were some areas of improvement in the organizational department. I was booked to get what was marketed as a one-hour water therapy treatment, which I was pretty excited about. Once I got there, the staff member that was guiding me through the treatment discovered that the sauna hadn't been turned on yet and that the steam room was broken, which meant I could essentially only take part in half of the treatment. I also met a couple during my stay that told me they requested to switch rooms twice because they had paid for a room with a beach view, but their views were completely obscured by palm trees in front of their windows. I also heard from other guests that the check-in process was extremely slow, and some waited upwards of an hour and a half to get their keys.

I received the Diamond Club experience, which meant that I was catered to more than some of the other guests at the resort. The Diamond Club experience included a couple of butlers who were assigned to me and I could text about anything I needed via Whatsapp, a direct and unobscured view of the crystal blue ocean, and a big balcony with a bathtub jacuzzi. Each night, I came home to a tray of chocolates or other goodies, and one night I arrived to my room to a bottle of champagne. Diamond Club members also get a private slice of beach all to themselves and a lounge where they can wait at check in and check out.

In spite of the uneven experiences guests might have, the highlight of my stay—and it seemed like many of the guests I spoke with agreed—was the hospitality of the staff, who were extremely responsive to all my requests. They approached everything with good humor, as I discovered when my room service breakfast was delivered to me on a tray balanced atop the head of one of the staff, and another staff member who called himself "Jamazing" and wished me a "Jamazing day" each morning. Their warmth was actually something I looked forward to each morning, which says a lot about how they made me feel.

Neighborhood

It's called The Hideaway for a reason—the resort is on the outskirts of Montego Bay in a fairly secluded area. It's a 13-minute drive to the colonial town of Falmouth, and approximately a 50-minute drive to the center of Montego Bay city.

Nearby

1. Luminous Lagoon Glistening Water

If a lagoon that glows at night sounds like something out of a fantasy novel, you'll be surprised that something like this actually exists in Jamaica. Just a short drive from the resort is the Luminous Lagoon, which glows each night thanks to millions of dinoflagellates, a type of sparkly algae that thrives there.

2. Ocho Rios and Montego Bay

The Hideaway at Royalton Blue is conveniently located between two of the most visited cities in Jamaica, Ocho Rios and Montego Bay (approximately one hour for each). This makes it the perfect home base if you want to check out both

3. Hampstead Estate Tour

Just a short ride from the resort, this giant property offers tractor tours where you'll see all the tropical fruits that abound here, from oranges to papaya to coconuts.

Time Out Tip

If you decide to stay at the Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, we suggest splurging and becoming a Diamond Member. There seems to be a significant enough difference in the experience to make it worth it.