24 fun things to do in London this week

From Monday to Thursday you can devour a Patty & Bun x Yard Sale mash-up, scare yourself silly at this year’s Frightfest or sing you heart out at Smiths-themed karaoke and quiz night. Have a crackin’ week with the list below!

CENTRAL

Summer Screen Prints, Somerset House, Mon-Wed, free. Your last chance to catch this film-focused exhibition of screen prints.

Barts Pathology Museum Open Day, Barts Hospital, Tue, free. One of London’s best kept and grisliest secrets is opening its doors, giving the public a rare chance to ogle its macabre collection.

Patty & Bun x Yard Sale Pizza Burgers, multiple venues, from Tue, prices vary. London burger kings Patty & Bun and pizza padres Yard Sale are doing a mega mash-up, so you’ll be able to get Pizza Burgers and Burger Pizzas.

Beautython, Covent Garden Piazza, from Wed, prices vary. Fact: Covent Garden has more beauty shops per square metre than any other area in London. To celebrate this attractive asset, it’s holding a beauty marathon, with special offers, masterclasses, in-store tutorials and more.

FrightFest 2017, Leicester Square, from Thu, £33-£55 day pass. At FrightFest 2017 there’ll be more blood, guts and screams than you can shake a severed limb at. Catch the five-day horror fest at Cineworld Leicester Square and The Prince Charles Cinema.

Long Live Southbank Take Over, The Subculture Archives, Tue, free. Long Live Southbank – the non-profit organisation helping to preserve London’s unique Southbank Undercroft – has taken over The Subculture Archives’ basement gallery for a celebration of the Undercroft that includes a screening of skate shorts from around the world.

Matisse in the Studio, Royal Academy of Arts, all week, from £14. The approach here is to look at the great French innovator (1869-1954) through the prism of the junk he kept in his studio. Vases, masks, tables… that kind of thing.

NORTH

Summer Music Festival, Bernie Grant Arts Centre, from Thu, free-£10. This wonderful fusion of world music sees free salsa dancing, Cuban beats and an outdoor African market at the Tottenham arts centre.

‘Against’, Almeida Theatre, all week, £10-£39.50. Ben Whishaw is the figurative and literal Saviour of this ambitious American drama.

EAST

Emma Hart

Everything Everything, Rough Trade East, TONIGHT, tickets only available in-store. Indie rockers Everything Everything perform an intimate gig in support of their new album, ‘A Fever Dream’.

‘Emma Hart: Mamma Mia!’, Whitechapel Gallery, Tue-Thu, free. You could cut the tension in this room with a knife. And Emma Hart does – with a fork and spoon too.

Celebrating 25 Years of the Herb Garden, Geffrye Museum, Wed, free. Join the museum gardeners who are hosting a free tour of the space, so you can roam the geometric paths and see the 170 species of herbs and plants nestled there.

Your Mum’s House x The Carnival Warm Up, XOYO, Thu, £5-£10. Ready yourself for Carnival this weekend by getting down to XOYO for hip hop, bashment, house and garage.

SOUTH

The Lifestyle Edit x Social Pantry, Social Pantry Café , Wed, £43. Social Pantry has teamed up with The Lifestyle Edit – a platform for creative, entrepreneurial women – to host a New York-style women’s supper club for female foodies to sit over a tasty meal, share stories and cheer each other on.

International Burger Off, Brother Marcus, Thu, £33. The International Burger Off sees four chefs battle it out to make the best patty to take home the slippery slider trophy.

Bank Holiday Beer Festival, The Priory Arms, from Thu, prices vary. This is an easy numbers game. Twenty cask ales, 11 keg beers, six real ciders, more than 70 bottles and cans, five days and one you.

Rye Wax x Bluewave, Rye Wax, Thu, £10. Old-school garage courtesy of Randall.

Mr Hyde x Street Feast National Burger Day Party, Hawker House, Thu, £15. Get ready for an eight-hour patty party in a car park for National Burger Day. Two beers and a pickleback shot are included in the ticket price, so you can spend your dough at the 14 burger stands.

The Smiths Quiz and Karaoke: Bigmouth Strikes Again, Upstairs at the Ritzy, Thu, £5 adv, £7 door. If you’ve got a stitch to wear, take yourself out tonight for a quiz and karaoke tribute to The Smiths, all in celebration of the release of Morrissey biopic ‘England Is Mine’.

WEST

‘Hella Jongerius: Breathing Colour’, Design Museum, all week, £10.50. Dutch designer Jongerius has created an installation-based exhibition that builds on years of her company’s research into how we see, encounter and process colour.

‘Balenciaga: Shaping Fashion’, V&A, all week, £12. The V&A has written the mother of all love songs to Cristóbal Balenciaga (1895-1972), and it’s one that will have you swooning over the Spanish fashion designer too.

AND FINALLY

