24 great things to do in London this week

Easter quests, Rhianna-themed club nights, a special edition of Mister Saturday Night and a dating event where you can bring your bestie along for moral support are just some of the fun things happening in London this week. Get ’em in your diary with the rest of the joy below and you’re guaranteed a five-star time!

CENTRAL

Easter Takeover The Real Greek x Hotbox, The Real Greek, Wed-Thu, £6.25. This Easter The Real Greek is partnering with Lewis Spencer from legendary grill restaurant Hotbox to create a limited-edition flame-grilled lamb dish.

‘Phantasm’, Prince Charles Cinema, Thu, £10. This is one of the films that kickstarted the rise of wild, no-holds-barred US indie horror in the late 1970s, combining inventive DIY splat with a berserk plot involving homicidal space midgets, heroic ice-cream men, flying spheres that drill into the brain and, of course, the terrifying ‘Tall Man’.

Easter Quest, Newburgh Quarter, all week, free. Head to Carnaby to take part in an Easter Quest. Each day two riddles will be released over Twitter, leading intrepid Easter explorers to a shopfront in the Newburgh Quarter.

Mat Collishaw, BlainSouthern, all week, free. It’s sort of like the world’s most elaborate wedding cake. The zoetrope in one-time YBA Mat Collishaw’s new show is a tiered construction dotted with pastel flowers and preening birds.

NORTH

Certified: The Rihanna Party, Egg London, Wed, adv £5. Celebrate all things RiRi from ‘Music of the Sun’ through to ‘Anti’ along with the usual dose of hip hop, house, R&B, garage, trap and grime.

The Lock Tavern Festival, The Lock Tavern, Thu, free. Egg hunts? Sunday lunch with the family? Church? No way. Easily the best way to spend your Easter weekend is in one of Camden’s best pubs, watching some really great bands.

EAST

Elger Esser: Morgenland

Elger Esser: ‘Morgenland’, Parasol Unit, all week, free. ‘Morgenland’ sounds like a bleak crime drama you’ve yet to watch on Netflix, but in reality it’s an old German term for the Middle East; it means ‘morning land’, a world saturated in light. Photographer Elger Esser has spent more than ten years travelling this part of the world.

Idiot Dinner, The Book Club, Tue, £15. Do you know what your specialist subject would be on ‘Mastermind’? If so, you’ll be well prepared for the Idiot Dinner, where guests will be asked to drop their favourite topic into a hat.

Bring a Mate Date, Little Nan's Rio Bar, Wed, £10. Venturing into the unknown to meet a stranger for a date is an intimidating social endeavour, but at Bring a Mate Date you can have your best friend by your side to get you through.

Homerton International Festival of Beer & Bar Snacks, The Adam & Eve, Thu-Sun, free entry. That’s right, that oft-overlooked culinary delight, the bar snack, has its own festival.

Cult Classic Collective presents ‘Tetsuo: The Iron Man’, Genesis Cinema, Thu, £8, £7 concs. Another off-beam classic from this regular film club.

Hanoi Cà Phê Vietnamese Supper Club, Playground London, Thu, £30. Need a pho fix? Join the Hanoi Cà Phê Vietnamese street food and drink supper club at Playground London.

Rock The Belles Hip Hop Takeover, Hoxton Pony, Thu, £7. DJs Emily Rawson, Fearney and Ellie Prohan play hip hop anthems.

‘The Winter’s Tale’, Barbican Centre, all week, £28. The legendary Cheek by Jowl return with a savage production of Shakespeare’s popular problem play.

SOUTH

‘Escape the Scaffold’, Theatre 503, Tue-Sat, £15, £12 concs. Rising star playwright Titas Halder follows his impressively eerie London debut show ‘Run the Beast Down’ with another chiller.

Tall Ships Festival, various venues, Thu-Sun, free. Dozens of tall-masted sailing ships will grace the Thames, around Greenwich and Woolwich, with their presence for this four-day festival.

Easter Thursday: Mister Saturday Night, Phonox, Thu, £10. An uncompromising selection from across the musical spectrum. Eamon Harkin and Justin Carter work to create an experience that’s truly fun and engaging for all involved.

WEST

‘Incident at Vichy’, Finborough Theatre, all week, £14-£18. This long-forgotten Arthur Miller play receives a powerful fringe revival.

DIY Lovin’!, Gilgamesh, Wed. At DIY Lovin’! you can attempt to meet the love of your life while arguing over cryptic flatpack furniture instructions.

The Jam Tree Sixth Birthday Party, The Jam Tree Chelsea, Thu, free. Chelsea’s favourite local hangout is throwing a big birthday bash to mark its sixth birthday.

Jurassic Kingdom at Osterley Park, Osterley Park, all week, £10. Thirty life-size dinosaurs have taken over the grounds of Osterley Park. Watch out for T Rex and diplodocus heads poking through the undergrowth.

Rum Chronicles, Rum Kitchen Notting Hill, Wed, £65. Forget your bog-standard rum and coke. At Rum Kitchen’s new cocktail masterclasses, you’ll learn all about different types of rum and how to make everything from a daiquiri to an old fashioned.

