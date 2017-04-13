30 lush things to do over the bank holiday weekend

Clock off work, whack on your best Easter outfit and hop down to one of the bank holiday bashes, chocolate-smothered events or family fairs that are filling the city over the next few days. Highlights include a Prince-themed party, an Easter edition of Sunday Papers Live and a weekend of fun at the Horniman Museum. See you (and your sore heads) on Tuesday!

CENTRAL

© Tristram Kenton

Carousel, London Coliseum, Fri-Sat, £12-£150. Musically stunning take on the classic musical, even if leads Alfie Boe and Katherine Jenkins aren’t the best actors.

46 Beacon, Trafalgar Studios, Fri-Sat, Mon, £15-£30. Two gay men connect across two different generations and worlds.

Ryoji Ikeda: π, e, ø, Almine Rech Gallery (Grosvenor Hill), Sat, free. This little show opens with six monochrome panels. At first, they look like photos of TV static, but up close, they’re densely packed patterns of black and white spaces or numbers.

KinoVino Present: 1900, Regent Street Cinema, Sat, £45, £20 without food. Kino Klassika has teamed up with foodie-film specialists KinoVino to present Bernardo Bertolucci’s historical Italian epic ‘1900’.

NORTH

When Doves Cry: A Night Celebrating The Music Of Prince, Lock Tavern, Fri, free. A night entirely dedicated to the music of the late great genre-bending funk innovator.

Save Camden Market!, Camden Town station, Sat, free. A demonstration against the continuing redevelopment and gentrification of Camden Market will be held near Camden Town station on Saturday Apr 15 at noon.

You Me At Six, Alexandra Palace, Sat, £33 + booking fee. The ever-popular Surrey punk-pop quintet play a mega-gig.

Sunday Papers Live, Cecil Sharp House, Sun, £35. A personification of our weekend reading material with talks, walks, workshops and armchairs. Sunday roasts will be available, but BYO slippers.

It’s Not Yet Midnight, Roundhouse, all weekend, £19.50-£32.50. A series of towering performances from, Compagnie XY, a hip French circus company.

40 Hills of Istanbul

EAST

Toddla T Spring Carnival, Village Underground, Fri, £16.50. The radio 1 DJ, accompanied by The Heatwave, King SSP and guests will be supplying bashment, grime and drum ‘n’ bass to the party all night.



40 Hills of Istanbul, 40ft Brewery, Sat, free. Dalston’s 40FT Brewery are enlisting the knowledge and partying skills of their local Turkish community for a celebration of Anatolian history and culture on Saturday April 15.

Easter Egg Hunt, Sh!, Sat, free. Pair up with a friend or a confused Tinder date to track down tenga masturbation eggs at the legendary Sh! sex shop in Hoxton. The winner gets a sexy hamper.

Hackney Downs Vegan Market, Hackney Downs Studios, Sat, free. Head down to Hackney Downs Vegan Market where every stall will be serving up inventive plant-based dishes. Don’t miss the doughnuts from the Peanut Butter Bakery.

Supa Dupa Fly, Miranda at Ace Hotel, Sat, £10. Hip hop, garage and R&B from the nineties to the noughties courtesy of resident DJs.



Buttoned Down Disco’s Easter Sunday Party, The Macbeth, Sun, £10 after 9.30pm. Resident Christian Laing spins indie-electro-pop mash ups. Plus face painting, balloons, Easter badges and chocolate eggs.

Neon Naked Life Drawing, Duke of Wellington, Mon, £11.99. It might look like a Full Moon party, but this afternoon of sketching is an experiment in light, colour and texture. The models become ‘living sculptures’ covered in UV lights and reactive body paints. Trippy.

Pyrography Workshop, The Create Place, Mon, £45. Learn the good way to write with fire on wooden stuff at this two-hour workshop using 19 different iron tips to build up a pattern or go freestyle.

Science Fiction Theatre: ‘Alien 3: Assembly Cut’, The Victoria, Mon, £5. The ever-reliable SF film club returns with the longer, richer original cut of David Fincher’s tortured, problematic but frequently breathtaking ‘Alien’ threequel.

Horniman Easter Fair

SOUTH

Drop-In Chocolate Workshops, Chocolate Museum, Fri, £12. Pop-in to Brixton’s Chocolate Museum and get involved in their drop-in chocolate workshops where you’ll be provided with fillings, decorations and lolli-sticks to make your own yummy chocolate creations.

‘King of New York’, Deptford Cinema, Fri, £5, £3.50 concs. Abel Ferrara’s magnificently seedy gangland fantasy features Christopher Walken as the eponymous drug lord, released from prison to retake his place at the top of the criminal heap.

Metalheadz, Phonox, Fri, £10 + booking fee. Metalheadz return with a Friday night takeover to get you pumped for a long weekend.

Assorted Paper, Sunday Painter, Fri-Sat, free. A cross-generational show of works on paper – these are not words to set the pulses racing. But The Sunday Painter has a knack for turning tedious, over-worked curatorial conceits into neat, minimal and totally surprising little triumphs.

Horniman Easter Fair, Horniman Museum, Sat-Sun, free (some ticketed events). This weekend eggstravaganza includes an Easter Egg Hunt, the chance to browse and buy at an art and craft stalls, and a special storytelling performance inspired by Alice in Wonderland (child tickets £4).

Christathon X – the Big Tenth One!, The Trinity, Sun, donations. Worship at the altar of the pint on this Easter crucifixion-themed pub crawl in which participants dress like Jesus and visit biblically-named pubs to raise money for charity (you will be asked for a small donation).

Eglo Records Bank Holiday Special 2017, Corsica Studios, Sun, £15 + booking fee. Steve Spacek, Andrew Ashong, Dego, Kaidi Tatham, Alexander Nut, Hardhouse Banton and Lorenzo supply dance, electronica, dubstep, funk, broken beats and house.

WEST

Easter Chocolate Market, Duke Of York Square, Sat, free. Low on serotonin? Head to the Duke of York Square Easter Chocolate Market, where posh cocoa confections will cover every food stand.

The Hive, Kew Gardens, all weekend, included with admission. Wolfgang Buttress’ 17-metre high, 40-tonne installation wowed audiences in Milan last year and now it’s setting up home in Kew Gardens.

AND FINALLY

Win...one of five pairs of tickets to Field Day 2017

Grab...tickets for London theatre shows

Book...these gigs while you still can

BEST OF THE BLOG

Here’s your chance to make sure the government bans letting fees

London’s getting its first ever sandwich festival

Police shut down a full-on rave on the Bakerloo line last night

Fancy a career change? Apparently the Queen hires someone to break her shoes in for her