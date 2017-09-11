A celebrity-helmed vegan restaurant just arrived in London

Calling all vegans: an extremely swish, 100 percent plant-based restaurant called Essence Cuisine has just launched in Shoreditch, with a US celebrity chef at the helm. If you haven’t heard of Matthew Kenney, according to one starstruck Forbes feature on him, you soon will. Described as ‘having a certain glow about him’, Kenney apparently has the potential to ‘build a billion-dollar empire’. We’ve googled pics and he does look quite fit, plus the food sounds… interesting. With a ‘nut cheese board’, ‘raw pancakes’ and ‘chickpea scrambled eggs’ in the offing, eating here certainly looks virtuous. And, supposedly, those eggs taste just like real eggs. Chickpeas and eggs have never tasted that similar to us tbh but we’re ready to be converted. Mr Kenney, you have our attention.

Essence Cuisine is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner at 94 Leonard St, EC2A 4RH.

Going animal-free? Check out our round-up of the best vegan restaurants in the city.