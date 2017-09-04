A Chinese food festival is coming to London this Friday

Cancel your Bestival plans: a three-day Chinese food festival is coming to London this weekend. Kicking off this Friday (September 8) in Potters Fields, the annual event – now in its third year – features 13 traders, including Time Out favourites Bun House, as well as new players Ugly Dumpling and waffle specialists Bufle. There’ll be free masterclasses too. And honestly, who doesn’t want to spend the weekend learning how to make dumplings? And eating them.

Chinese Food Festival 2017 runs from Sep 8-10 at Potters Fields Park, SE1 2AA.

Can’t wait until Friday? Check out our roundup of the best Chinese food in London.