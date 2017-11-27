  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

A Ferrero Rocher pop-up is coming

By Kitty Drake Posted: Monday November 27 2017, 4:04pm

A Ferrero Rocher pop-up is coming

Back for the second year running, a Ferrero Rocher pop-up is coming to Westfield this Friday (December 1). Manage your expectations: when we first heard the phrase ‘Ferrero Rocher pop-up’, we imagined ourselves inside an advert, being fed chocolate by an ambassador in a fancy embassy – but apparently that’s not quite the vibe. Billing itself as a multi-sensory journey ‘behind the layers’, this is more like a five-course tasting menu of mini desserts. But still. Each one is inspired by a different bit of the Ferrero Rocher, which we like as a concept, and you eat these mini desserts in a roomful of light projections, music and motion to ‘enhance every mouthful’. Tickets are £25, which is a bit intense, but you do get a glass of prosecco included. And what tastes more festive than ferreros swilled down with prosecco?

Ferrero Rocher: Behind the Layers is popping up at Westfield London in Shepherd’s Bush from December 1-17.

Love chocolate? Check out our roundup of the best chocolate shops in London

Want to know whenever something this momentous happens? Click here to sign up to Time Out.

 

 

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest