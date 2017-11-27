Back for the second year running, a Ferrero Rocher pop-up is coming to Westfield this Friday (December 1). Manage your expectations: when we first heard the phrase ‘Ferrero Rocher pop-up’, we imagined ourselves inside an advert, being fed chocolate by an ambassador in a fancy embassy – but apparently that’s not quite the vibe. Billing itself as a multi-sensory journey ‘behind the layers’, this is more like a five-course tasting menu of mini desserts. But still. Each one is inspired by a different bit of the Ferrero Rocher, which we like as a concept, and you eat these mini desserts in a roomful of light projections, music and motion to ‘enhance every mouthful’. Tickets are £25, which is a bit intense, but you do get a glass of prosecco included. And what tastes more festive than ferreros swilled down with prosecco?

Ferrero Rocher: Behind the Layers is popping up at Westfield London in Shepherd’s Bush from December 1-17.

