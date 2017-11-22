A prosecco van is parking up on Columbia Road for Christmas

Prosecco: It’s basically more Christmassy than Father Christmas, these days. And if you don’t feel like you’ve already had your fair quota of the stuff by mid-December, you can get it in one go at this pop-up from the Bubble Bros. For the unacquainted, the Bubble Bros operate a prosecco party van that wheels its way around the capital and beyond for private events and parties, dispensing fizz as it goes. And from Tues Dec 12 to Sat Dec 16, this vehicle of dreams will be parking up on Columbia Road and helping Londoners celebrate the festive season with unlimited bubbly.

The Bubble Bros Festive Spritz Bar will see the van wheeled into a pop-up space so that visitors can then get drinking from prosecco on tap. The Bros behind the bar will also be giving spritz lessons, so you can learn how to make a brilliantly bubbly festive cocktail. Pizza will be served by London’s ever-popular Pizza Pilgrims, and if the fizzy stuff gets too much, punters can move on to Pococello, the pizza brands very own limoncello.

Three-hour fizz sessions are bookable in advance, cost £32 per person and include unlimited prosecco and a chance to have a go at being barman. Sounds like a wheelie good deal to us.

The Bubble Bros Christmas Spritz Bar is at 1st Floor, 134 Columbia Road, E2 7RG from Tuesday December 12 to Saturday December 16, with sessions at 1pm-4pm and 4.30pm-7.30pm. Find out more here.

