A very untraditional version of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing is about to be performed

Alcohol and the theatre have always gone hand in hand. We all know what thesps are like when it comes to the demon drink. And audiences aren’t much better (although sometimes being a tad loaded is essential just to get through whatever you’re watching). But it’s not often that boozing is an integral part of proceedings. Enter Shit-Faced Shakespeare.

Unfamiliar with these guys? They work with a pretty simple formula. One of the cast gets hammered before the curtains go up.

Half the fun is trying to work out which actor is three sheets to the wind. The other half of the fun is then seeing what kind of mayhem unfolds: slurred lines, fluffed cues, dropped props and the rest. Appropriately, our drinks editor loved their performance of ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream’, and gave it four fuzzy-headed stars.

Now, the team are turning their attention to ‘Much Ado About Nothing’, with a run of dates of the Bard’s comedy at the Leicester Square Theatre – the first of which is tomorrow evening. We’ve actually bagged half-price tickets, which you can pick up here. At roughly a tenner each, they’re a hell of a lot cheaper than any of the major Shakespeare runs. And it isn’t such a bad way of getting back into the Bard. You’ll laugh far more than you did during those tedious modules at school.

A final disclaimer, folks: please drink responsibly. DON’T DO WHAT THESE PEOPLE DO.