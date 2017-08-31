  • Blog
An actual chilli con carne festival is coming to Brixton

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday August 31 2017, 1:00pm

London’s first dedicated chilli con carne festival is coming to Brixton, which leaves us with one question: how has no one in this city ever thought of doing this before? Honestly, we’ve had cheese festivals, dessert festivals, vegan festivals – but chilli con carne? This dish has spent decades in obscurity – consistently brilliant, but never given a day to truly shine.

Well, come September 14, chilli con carne will shine. Rooftop venue Brixton Beach is playing host to vendors, including ace Japanese fusion spot Nanban, as well as Stakehaus and Mac to the Future, all offering their own inventive twists on one of our favourite dishes for around the £5 mark. So far, we’re most excited about Nanban’s Miso aubergine and pork cheek chilli. There’s also a hot sauce-making class. Should this festival be annual?

Chilli con Carnival! (we love this name) is running Thursday, September 14, 6pm-11pm, Brixton Beach, SW9 8JH. Tickets available via this link.

Love quirky food? Check out our round-up of weird and wonderful eateries in London.

 

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

