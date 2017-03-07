Ceviche is throwing a fifth birthday bash – and you're invited

Frith Street in Soho has been buzzing with Peruvian party vibes ever since Ceviche arrived on the scene five years ago. Want to know what the fuss is about? Then get down to the bar and restaurant's fifth birthday shindig on Thursday March 16.

Obviously this won't be a party-rings-and-sausage-rolls affair – Ceviche has invited seven of its bigwig friends in the restaurant world to whip up their own take on Peru's national seafood dish. Top chefs from Salt Yard, Anglo and Temper will be there, along with Anna Hansen, founder of Clerkenwell's Modern Pantry, and Selin Kiazim, Turkish and Cypriot cookery whiz and founder of Shoreditch’s Oklava. The winner will be announced on the night, and all the dishes will be available for the next five weeks.

Guests will get to try each of the seven new ceviche creations, as well as sample a trio of the restaurant's signature mains, such as the confit duck legs with coriander, served with cassava chips or quinoa salad. For every ceviche bought, £1 will be donated to Amantani, a charity that helps disadvantaged Peruvian families access education. So make sure you arrive hungry.

Ceviche's fifth birthday celebration is at 17 Frith Street, W1D 4RG on Thu Mar 16.