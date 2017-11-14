Drop everything: this is the restaurant deal of the century

You know that raw, hysterical excitement you felt about Christmas aged six? Before you got cynical, started social smoking, and realised you actually hate all of your relatives? Well that’s how we feel about this restaurant box.

Called Table for Two, it’s a box of 12 cards, and each one gets you a free ‘companion meal’ (basically 50 percent off the food bill for up to two people) at one of the best restaurants in London – from Hawksmoor to Nama, Chick ’n’ Sours to Ceviche. So one box = 12 free guest meals.

Each box is just £49.99. Let’s just pause and break that down for a second: you could make your money back at Hawksmoor alone. It’s the deal of the century, basically. And we’re not saying that because we’re biased.

Every restaurant in this magical box has been handpicked by Time Out’s food editor, Tania Ballantine, from the 100 best restaurants in London list. ‘Our Top 100 restaurants list really is about the best places in the capital to eat,’ said the lovely Ms Ballantine. ‘We review incognito and don’t get any special treatment, so if we say somewhere is great, we mean it. Now we get to showcase 12 of those restaurants in a way that’s brilliantly affordable. I’m excited!’

The best bit? There’s absolutely no bullshit about this deal. There are no restrictions to times or menus and you don’t have to mention it when you book. Just hand the card over at the end of the meal when you ask for the bill (or slip it to your waiter when your date isn’t looking).

Each card is valid from January 2 until December 30 2018, so you could visit one restaurant a month if you like, or just have the best 12 days of your life. Christmas presents just got exciting again. There are only 1,000 of these bad boys on sale so get them quick – when they’re gone, they’re gone.



Table for Two – the restaurants

Bar Boulud – Rustic French food from the first London outpost of the NYC hotspot.

Bellanger – An homage to a vintage Parisian brasserie and sister to The Wolseley.

Caravan King’s Cross – An all-day menu of fusion food in a relaxed, friendly setting.

Ceviche – London’s hottest Peruvian restaurant.

Chick ’n’ Sours – The best fried chicken in London. End of.

Ember Yard – A Soho tapas joint from the Salt Yard guys, but with everything cooked over coals.

Hawksmoor Air Street – Every card-carrying carnivore must eat at this steakhouse at least once in their life.

Nama – Fashionable raw vegan cooking that actually tastes amazing.

Oklava – A buzzy, elegant restaurant with modish Turkish food from an ex-Providores chef.

Plot – This super charming spot does small plates that are proudly local.

Salut! – Swish Modern European plates in Islington at a restaurant run by two brothers and one girlfriend.

Sakagura – The kind of modern Japanese you’d find in Japan, it just happens to be in Mayfair.

