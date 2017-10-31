After bringing home the marmalade with his first big-screen adventure ($268 million and the change), you’d almost forgive Paddington if he pitched up for the sequel in a diamond-encrusted duffle coat, sporting a massive entourage. If anything, though, the little Londoner is more loveable than ever in ‘Paddington 2’. Here are five great reasons to go see him in action this weekend.

‘Paddington 2’ is a love letter to families – near and far

Thousands of miles away from his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton), we meet Paddington in darkest Peru. He dreams of showing his beloved auntie his new-found home – and is prepared to do anything to make that dream come true. Seriously, the little bear has so much heart, there’s barely room for fur.

Hugh Grant is hilarious

Hugh Grant’s rakish thesp Phoenix Buchanan is hammier than a pork chop sandwich. He dons a multitude of disguises – look out for a classic turn as Magwitch – as he gets up to no good at all. So, a little like ‘Cloud Atlas’, only without the cannibalism.

Knuckles McGinty is a cult hero in the making

Brendan Gleeson’s ladle-wielding jailbird is a breakout star in the making. A chef with only one recipe – gruel – he’s easily the toughest character in the Paddingtonverse, as well as the most tattooed.

Barry is back

In great news for fans of undiscerning security guards everywhere, Simon Farnaby returns as the first film’s cult hero, Barry the security guard. If you don’t remember him from the first film, Barry is hilariously bad at both his job and telling the difference between women and men in bad disguises. Spinoff movie, please.

You’re probably in it

‘Paddington 2’ careers around London at a gallop, taking in Portobello Road (naturally), The Shard, St Paul’s and various other city icons. You may not spot yourself, but you’ll definitely spot some of your favourite landmarks.

