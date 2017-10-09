Four days of free fried chicken is coming to Soho

Holy Fuck You’ve Pulled. That’s just one of the imaginatively named giveaways on offer at Soho chicken joint Billy and the Chicks’ upcoming ‘chicken fiesta’, kicking off Monday 23 October. When we heard ‘chicken fiesta’ we had visions of whole streets closed off, endless chicken and wild abandon – sadly it’s not quite that. There is free chicken though: 50 free ‘The Thigh of Life’ chicken burgers, and 50 free ‘Holy Fuck You’ve Pulled, the hottest chick in town’ boxes, which, dubious sexual politics aside, look pretty good. The hot sauce (geddit) is made with scotch bonnet peppers. Plus there are free cocktails on day three, and 50% off all food for the whole four days. We’re into it.

Billy and the Chicks free chicken giveaway will run Monday 23-Thursday 24 October at 27-28 St Anne's Court, W1F 0BW.

Want to keep up with all chicken-related news? Click here to sign up to Time Out.