GBBO winner Candice Brown just launched afternoon tea in London

Love ‘Bake Off’? Relive a simpler, Noel-Fielding-free era of the programme at Dalloway Terrace, with an afternoon tea from Candice Brown, last year’s winner. Served daily from 12pm-4pm, the line-up looks super-inventive: there are feta and courgette scones, peanut butter and jelly profiteroles, and a drizzle cake made with Half Hitch Gin, lemon and poppy seeds. Gin cake?! We’re so there.
Candice Brown’s afternoon tea is from 12pm-4pm daily at Dalloway Terrace, priced at £35 per person (£45 with a glass of champagne).
Like tea? Check out our roundup of the best afternoon teas in London.
