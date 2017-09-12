  • Blog
GBBO winner Candice Brown just launched afternoon tea in London

By Kitty Drake Posted: Tuesday September 12 2017, 3:05pm

 

Love ‘Bake Off’? Relive a simpler, Noel-Fielding-free era of the programme at Dalloway Terrace, with an afternoon tea from Candice Brown, last year’s winner. Served daily from 12pm-4pm, the line-up looks super-inventive: there are feta and courgette scones, peanut butter and jelly profiteroles, and a drizzle cake made with Half Hitch Gin, lemon and poppy seeds. Gin cake?! We’re so there.

Candice Brown’s afternoon tea is from 12pm-4pm daily at Dalloway Terrace, priced at £35 per person (£45 with a glass of champagne).

Like tea? Check out our roundup of the best afternoon teas in London.

 

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

