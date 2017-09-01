Ichi Buns are giving away 500 free burgers next week

Ichi Buns – aka, a new burger restaurant with a very weird name – is opening in Soho next Friday (September 8), and they’re giving away 500 free burgers to celebrate.

Asian-style burgers are set to be the speciality here, and they look good. There’s a panko meatball bun on the menu, plus an ace-sounding fishfinger burger, but the free ones sound even better (perhaps because they’re free!). They’re made with Ichi Buns’ Wagyu beef blend patties, melted cheese, gherkin and grilled red onion, and then drizzled with barbecue sauce. Sounds good? Of course it does. See you in the queue.

Ichi Buns opens at 22 Wardour Street, W1D 6QH, on Friday September 8. The first 500 customers through the door can claim a free burger.

Love burgers? Check out our roundup of the best buns in London.