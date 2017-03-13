  • Blog
Join a massive space hopper flashmob and break a Guinness World Record

By Josh Mcloughlin Posted: Monday March 13 2017, 1:46pm

Always wanted to break a world record on a space hopper? Of course you have! And now’s your chance. London Flash Mob and TickTheBucket have teamed up to organise a seriously fun Guinness World Record attempt. On May 29 (from noon), they’re asking Londoners to head to secret location in south-west London and jump around on space hoppers.

Writing on the Facebook event page, the organisers say: ‘Currently the world record for the most people simultaneously bouncing in one place on a space hopper stands at 2,943. We don't plan to beat that records, we plan to SMASH it!’

The location will be revealed once you buy your ticket – and you can snap yours up here. Your ticket secures your place and you’ll get to keep your space hopper as a memento of your world-beating accomplishments. Now hop to it!

Not ready to grow up yet? Find more kidult fun in London.

 

