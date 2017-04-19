NY's Brooklyn Brewery is opening an immersive ‘Beer Mansion’ in east London

The phrase ‘beer festival’ might conjure up images of white tents, ruddy gents and piles of CAMRA flyers – but NY’s Brooklyn Brewery have got something a bit different in mind for their incoming east London shindig.

The Beer Mansion, shacking up at Dalston’s MC Motors on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 of May, is an ‘immersive festival’, featuring two floors of beats, eats, art, tech and best of all, brewskis. Each room, the brewery explains, will have a different ‘flavour profile’ – from fruity, tropically-flavoured beers in the Toast of the Tropics zone to roasted, toasted notes in the gothic Dark Room. Think of it as a boozed up, self-guided riff on 'The Crystal Maze' (but with a different kind of lock-in).

Not down with Brooklyn’s uber-hopped Yank brews? Worry not: varied international names like the Redchurch Brewery, Thornbridge and E.C. Dahls will also be sloshing their wares around. You'll need some sustenance after all this booze, so NY-style pizza pros Voodoo Ray’s and quesadilla connoisseurs Killa Dilla are providing the carbs. It's set to be a tip-top, tipsy package.

The Beer Mansion will be at MC Motors (8 Miller's Ave, E8 2DS) on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 May, from 5pm-11pm. Tickets cost from £30 – which gets you entry, a glass and access to tastings – and are available from Eventbrite.



Perishing thirst? Drink down our list of London's best breweries.