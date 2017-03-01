Patty & Bun is giving away 50 free burgers in Soho tonight

You’ve just finished work, your stomach is rumbling but all you've got left in the fridge are leftovers from the weekend’s Deliveroo splurge and a mouldy yoghurt. But you can turn this sad state of affairs around by heading to Patty & Bun’s Old Compton St branch for some free burger action instead.

Make sure you’re in line early or you'll be looking on in envy as the first 50 people smugly munch down on their free Patty & Done specials, which if their usual menu is anything to go by, will be pretty damn tasty. You can thank Lewisham-based clothes brand Done for this week’s freebies, as they are launching hand-printed Patty & Done t-shirts on the night, as part of a collaboration with the burger joint. Beer will be provided by Bianca Road Brewery and there’ll be DJs spinning tunes till late. Trust us, you’ll be glad you didn’t go straight home.

The Patty&Done T-shirt launch and exhibition takes place on Wednesday March 1, 6.30pm-12am.

