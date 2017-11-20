Six totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Get an intimate look into Prince’s life at this exhibition of rarely seen images. Photographer Steve Parke met the icon in the late ’80s at his private estate and recording studio Paisley Park. As Prince’s art director and official photographer, he snapped more than 500 photos of the purple one. This selection showcases impromptu shots and glimpses

of the artist’s life off stage. Proud Central. Tube: Charing Cross. Until Dec 3.

Inspired by the gallery’s upcoming ‘Red Star Over Russia’ exhibition, this Tate Late explores all things Russian with talks, film screenings, DJ sets and cabaret. You can even work up a sweat with a spot of ‘fiskultura’ -–- a popular Soviet mass-exercise movement. Tate Modern. Tube: Southwark. Fri Nov 24.

Just booked a holiday? You’ve got even more reason to feel smug as Duck & Dry is offering free styling sessions for anyone jetting off between November 23 and January 31. Bring your booking confirmation and get ready to be pampered. Duck & Dry. Tube: Oxford Circus. Thu Nov 23-Fri Nov 24.

Home of Black Friday pop-up

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is launching a pop-up shop where you can win prizes, shake things up at a cocktail-making class, channel your creativity at craft workshops and get tips on hairstyling and make-up. 13 Soho Square. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd. Tue Nov 21-Fri Nov 24.

If yoga classes usually send you to sleep then voga – that’s vogueing plus yoga – is for you. Give it a go at this free session where you can channel Madge and let your body move to the music, which is ’80s bangers, naturally. God’s Own Junkyard. Tube: Walthamstow Central. Wed Nov 22. Tickets will be released on Tue Nov 21.

Lewisham pub Dirty South is reopening with street food faves Other Side Fried taking the reins in the kitchen. To celebrate, they’re giving away 100 free fried chicken burgers every day this week. Grab a voucher online and get down there early. Dirty South. Lewisham DLR. Tue Nov 21-Fri Nov 24.

