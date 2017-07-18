Sketch has been given a fairytale makeover

Sketch is even more famous for being pretty in pink than frickin’ Molly Ringwald, but the famously eccentric dining hotspot has a brand new, more natural look and, as expected, it’s out of this world.

Don’t panic: the picture-perfect Gallery restaurant is still as blushing as ever, but Sketch has revamped and reopened the adjacent area, giving it a fairyland look that offers a more calming atmosphere. The luscious decor features a handwoven carpet that looks like a verdant meadow and an intricate collage of a forest canopy on the walls: you wouldn’t be surprised if you spotted Galadriel sipping a cocktail with his elven mates. Even the fashionable staff in their cold shoulder swing dresses look like they belong on a more ethereal plane.

Covering breakfast and brunch, the menu is packed with inventive, colourful options including perfectly ripe avocado thinly sliced and served with grapefruit, prawns and wasabi mayonnaise; creamy burrata with tiny, vibrant tomatoes and basil; and a range of eggs either poached, fried, coddled or scrambled and available with extravagant extras like caviar and truffle or more humble pairings such as smoked salmon. There are also heartier dishes, lighter bites, fresh juices, cocktails and vegan options.

The new restaurant is open for brunch from 7am to 6pm and from 6pm to 2am for cocktails seven days a week, and the first 100 to book via this link will receive a complimentary glass of champagne.