There’s a Britney Spears cabaret coming to London

It’s Britney, bitch!

Well, it’s sort of Britney.

A huge hit in Australia, ‘Britney Spears: The Cabaret’ sort of does what you’d expect it to: it’s a cabaret-style show performed by Antipodean singer and actor Christie Whelan Browne, based around the incomparable pop oeuvre of La Spears.

However, don’t go expecting perfectly poised earnestness: billed as ‘not so much a cabaret as a cry for help’, it’s both a celebration of Britney’s music and an elaborate satire on the perils of fame.

It looks MASSIVELY fun, accepting you both enjoy the songs of Britney and the absurd circus around her life. With the woman herself interred in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, this is about as close as you’re going to get without hopping on a plane, and you certainly don’t get this level of sophisticated self-awareness in Sin City.

‘Britney Spears: The Cabaret’ is at The Other Palace. Sep 5-9.