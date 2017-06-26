  • Blog
There's a new Japanese burger place opening called, er, Ichi Buns

By Kitty Drake Posted: Monday June 26 2017, 5:18pm

Is this the weirdest name in restaurant history? Possibly. Catchy, though. In any case, the speciality at incoming Soho joint Ichi Buns is Asian-style burgers – and they sound pretty incredible.

Details are being kept deliberately hazy right now, but we do know there’s a panko meatball number on the menu as well as a ‘fish finger burger’ and the delicious-sounding ‘Hokkaido’: two grilled patties, red onions, shiitake mushrooms and blue cheese fondue. There are also ramen and spring rolls on offer. But not just any spring rolls; they’re cheeseburger spring rolls. Not sure if we’re excited or revolted by the thought of those TBH. But, Ichi Buns, you have our attention.

Ichi Buns opens Fri Jul 7 at 24 Wardour St, W1D 6QH.

