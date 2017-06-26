There's a new Japanese burger place opening called, er, Ichi Buns

#ichibuns - Hokkaido cheese fondue with truffle mushroom double burger #softchowlondon #takeeverydayandmakeitwonderful A post shared by ALAN YAU (@alanyauofficial) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

Is this the weirdest name in restaurant history? Possibly. Catchy, though. In any case, the speciality at incoming Soho joint Ichi Buns is Asian-style burgers – and they sound pretty incredible.

Details are being kept deliberately hazy right now, but we do know there’s a panko meatball number on the menu as well as a ‘fish finger burger’ and the delicious-sounding ‘Hokkaido’: two grilled patties, red onions, shiitake mushrooms and blue cheese fondue. There are also ramen and spring rolls on offer. But not just any spring rolls; they’re cheeseburger spring rolls. Not sure if we’re excited or revolted by the thought of those TBH. But, Ichi Buns, you have our attention.



Ichi Buns opens Fri Jul 7 at 24 Wardour St, W1D 6QH.



