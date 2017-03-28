You can now buy a lollipop in the shape of Donald Trump's head

Ever wanted to chow down on Donald Trump's head? Yeah, we're not sure either. But if you find the fact that Donald Trump is president of the United States hard to stomach, the folks behind boozy sweet shop Smith & Sinclair have come up with a way to get some sweet revenge.

They've created a limited edition lollipop in the shape of Donald Trump's head and it's really quite terrifying – but it's all for a good cause. The 'Trump Sucks' lollipops are £5 a pop and all profits will be donated to the International Planned Parenthood Federation, out of protest against Trump's executive order to ban federal money going to international groups which perform or provide information on abortions.

The lollipops come in butterscotch and sea salt or strawberry and mint, so whatever your feelings on Trump, these sweet treats won't leave a bad taste in your mouth.

