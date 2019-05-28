5 films from Cannes 2019 to get really excited about

This year’s Cannes Film Festival was a cracker, with an array of brilliant films that should make any cinephile sweaty with excited anticipation for the year ahead. From Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’ to the return of Terrence Malick with his film ‘A Hidden Life’, the festival pulled out the big guns to go with the usual sea of stars and filmmaking greats.

Picking up the festival's prestigious Palme d’Or, however, was Korean director Bong Joon-ho for his social-satire-cum-home-invasion-drama ‘Parasite’, while the talk of the town was Quentin Tarantino’s ode to Tinseltown, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (which received a seven-minute standing ovation).

But which of the many movies playing this year should you add to your ‘To Watch...’ list. Here’s five must-see films from this year’s fest.

