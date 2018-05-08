Cannes 2018: 10 burning questions we need answered as the festival begins

In the year of #MeToo and #TimesUp, the ever-singular fest seemed to launch its own hashtag – #Pah – with an In-Competition line-up that boasts only three female directors from a total of 21. The number last year? Also three. Not so much moving with the times as spreading a beach towel over them and taking a snooze, critics are arguing. Cannes has retorted that its aims are to maintain quality and reject tokenism, although there’s usually a film or two in the line-up to undermine that argument. Still, the jury at least has a slight female skew, with Ava DuVernay, Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Burundian singer Khadja Nin on a nine-person panel. As for the favourites, it might be worth sticking a Euro or two on Nadine Labaki’s ‘Capharnaüm’ to become the first female-directed film to win the Palme d’Or since Jane Campion’s ‘The Piano’ in 1993 (the only previous time a woman has won the gong).