Cannes Film Festival

Everything you need to know about the film world’s most famous festival in 2018

By Time Out editors Posted: Saturday May 5 2018

© Andrea Raffin

The 71st Cannes Film Festival runs from Tuesday May 8 to Saturday May 19.

The lineup for this year's festival suggests a renewal for the world's most famous festival. As ever, there are new films from world-renowned filmmakers (Terry Gilliam, Lars von Trier, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Asghar Farhadi, Jean-Luc Godard and others), but the organisers have also clearly made an effort to include less familiar names among the 21 filmmakers vying to win the Palme d'Or, the festival's top award. Still a necessary talking-point, though, is the lack of women (just three) among those 21 contenders.

This year, the jury to award the festival's big prize, the Palme d'Or, is headed by Cate Blanchett.

Here's the full list of films screening at Cannes 2018 in contention for the Palme d’Or, updated with Time Out reviews as soon as we've seen them. 

The 2018 Palme d’Or contenders

Everybody Knows

Everybody Knows

The new film from Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi ('A Separation'), and his first in Spanish. Stars Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

At War

At War

Vincent Lindon stars as a worker fighting against the closure of his factory in the latest film from French writer-director Stéphane Brizé. 

The Wild Pear Tree

The Wild Pear Tree

Turkish writer-director Nuri Bilge Ceylan ('Once Upon a Time in Anatolia', 'Winter Sleep') returns to familiar themes with this story of an aspiring writer who returns to his village with the aim of realising his ambition but who finds his father's debts becoming an obstacle.

Dogman

Dogman

'Gomorrah' director Matteo Garrone presents this 'urban western' which is set in an Italian suburb and tells of a dog groomer in a dangerous relationship with a local criminal.

Asako I & II

Asako I & II

This Japanese story tells of a woman, Asako, who first love disappears. A year later, his double enters her life.

The Picture Book

The Picture Book

French-Swiss filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard – now in his sixth decade of mamking films – presents his latest essay film, 'The Picture Book'.

Girls of the Sun

Girls of the Sun

Female fighters prepare to free their hometown in Kurdistan from extremist occupation in this film from French writer-director Eva Husson.

Sorry Angel

Sorry Angel

French writer-director Christophe Honoré's latest is a romantic drama about a Parisian writer about to turn 40.

