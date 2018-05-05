The 71st Cannes Film Festival runs from Tuesday May 8 to Saturday May 19.

The lineup for this year's festival suggests a renewal for the world's most famous festival. As ever, there are new films from world-renowned filmmakers (Terry Gilliam, Lars von Trier, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Asghar Farhadi, Jean-Luc Godard and others), but the organisers have also clearly made an effort to include less familiar names among the 21 filmmakers vying to win the Palme d'Or, the festival's top award. Still a necessary talking-point, though, is the lack of women (just three) among those 21 contenders.

This year, the jury to award the festival's big prize, the Palme d'Or, is headed by Cate Blanchett.

Here's the full list of films screening at Cannes 2018 in contention for the Palme d’Or, updated with Time Out reviews as soon as we've seen them.