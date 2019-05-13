Cannes Film Festival 2019: what to look out for
The famous old film jamboree kicks off this week. Here are six things to look out for…
Cannes is about huge yachts, smartypants films and people trying to figure out which Dardenne brother is which, right? Wrong. Well, wrong-ish (there are some huge yachts). The grand movie fest returns this week with a ton of exciting films and at least the start of a bright new agenda.
Look forward to the return of Terrence Malick, Quentin Tarantino's ode to the golden era of Hollywood and, most importantly, which film will follow last year's winner, Hirokazu Kore-eda's ‘Shoplifters’, and walk away with that much lusted after Palme d’Or. Here are all the things to look out for.
The 72nd Cannes Film Festival runs Tue May 14-May 25.
A Jim Jarmusch zombie movie
The US arthouse maverick opens the fest with ‘The Dead Don’t Die’, a post-apocalyptic yarn with a killer cast (Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Tom Waits) and an army of zombies. What’s French for ‘braaaains’?
Quentin Tarantino’s LA epic
After months of rumours, it’s official: Tarantino is back at Cannes with his new movie, the 1969-set ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. It’s been 25 years since he won the Palme d’Or for ‘Pulp Fiction’. Can he do it again?
The return of Terrence Malick
The enigmatic Texan auteur has had a quiet few years but he’s finally finished his latest film, ‘A Hidden Life’, and will be unveiling it on the Croisette. Expect it to feature more sun-dappled wheatfields than Theresa May’s last bender.
More female filmmakers (but not many)
Last year’s festival was marked by a red carpet protest from 82 high-profile women highlighting Cannes’ poor representation of female filmmakers. It still has a way to go with its #MeToo credentials: only 12 of its official selection films are directed by women this year – just 28 percent.
Fallen heroes
Director Asif Kapadia’s last two docs – ‘Senna’ and ‘Amy’ – were breathtaking, emotional character studies. His latest subject, ’80s football superstar and all-round tabloid baddie Diego Maradona, promises much more of the same when it debuts in Cannes. But will the man himself turn up for a kickabout?
Glory for Pedro Almodóvar
The Spanish filmmaker has never won a Palme d’Or (though he’s won for Best Director and Best Screenplay), but ‘Pain and Glory’ could just break his duck. It’s a heart-filled, semi-autobiographical story of a filmmaker rueing past wounds. We’d like to think that, in a meta twist, this will include the lack of a Palme d’Or.
