Cannes Film Festival 2019: what to look out for

Cannes is about huge yachts, smartypants films and people trying to figure out which Dardenne brother is which, right? Wrong. Well, wrong-ish (there are some huge yachts). The grand movie fest returns this week with a ton of exciting films and at least the start of a bright new agenda.

Look forward to the return of Terrence Malick, Quentin Tarantino's ode to the golden era of Hollywood and, most importantly, which film will follow last year's winner, Hirokazu Kore-eda's ‘Shoplifters’, and walk away with that much lusted after Palme d’Or. Here are all the things to look out for.

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival runs Tue May 14-May 25.

RECOMMENDED: Our guide to Cannes Film Festival 2019