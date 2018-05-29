Six awesome movie posters you can buy (if you’ve recently won the lottery)
More than 400 rare movie posters are going under the hammer in London in June. From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Goldfinger’, here are a half dozen of our favourites
‘Star Wars’ (1977)
One of the rarest ‘Star Wars’ posters, this promo was used in select US cities back in 1977. It’ll set you back £15,000, payable in pounds or galactic credits.
‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (1964)
This iconic album cover-turned-movie poster is the work of Robert Freeman. Yes, that is Albert Steptoe – AKA Wilfrid Brambell – in the third row.
‘The Dam Busters’ (1955)
If this stirring British poster doesn’t stiffen your upper lip, seek immediate medical attention and/or a strong brandy.
‘Goldfinger’ (1964)
Sean Connery, Honor Blackman and Margaret Nolan share this classic 007 poster. The estimated sale price? £6,000.
‘Dr Who and the Daleks’ (1965)
This poster for the Time Lord’s big-screen debut features the Daleks exterminating their enemies in glorious Technicolor.
‘Dracula AD 1972’ (1972)
Not the greatest ‘Dracular’ film in the Hammer canon, perhaps, but its poster is a cheesy delight.
Prop Store’s poster auction takes place at BFI Imax on Jun 28. A free preview exhibition starts at the venue on Jun 22.
