Few things in life are scarier than taking a penalty, you might have heard. But you know what is? A spooky stadium tour. Obviously! This half-term, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will open after dark for a ‘delights and frights’ Halloween experience. Dress in your favourite spooky clothing (no Arsenal tops, they’re far too scary) and help the ghostly guide hunt down the four spirits roaming Tottenham Stadium. You’ll have to explore the entire stadium in order to save the day. You’ll become an official ghostbuster and receive a certificate at the end – and you’ll have had a unique tour of the huge stadium. Something for everyone!