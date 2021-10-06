Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Spooky Spurs Stadium Tours

Spooky Spurs Stadium Tours

Kids, Quirky events Tottenham Hotspur FC , Tottenham Thursday October 28 2021 - Sunday October 31 2021

Few things in life are scarier than taking a penalty, you might have heard. But you know what is? A spooky stadium tour. Obviously! This half-term, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will open after dark for a ‘delights and frights’ Halloween experience. Dress in your favourite spooky clothing (no Arsenal tops, they’re far too scary) and help the ghostly guide hunt down the four spirits roaming Tottenham Stadium. You’ll have to explore the entire stadium in order to save the day. You’ll become an official ghostbuster and receive a certificate at the end – and you’ll have had a unique tour of the huge stadium. Something for everyone! 

 

Details
Event website: https://experience.tottenhamhotspur.com/spurs-halloween-tours.htm
Event phone: 0344 499 5000
Venue name: Tottenham Hotspur FC
Address: Bill Nicholson Way
748 High Rd
N17 0AP
Transport: Rail: White Hart Lane
Price: £27, £20 child

Dates And Times
