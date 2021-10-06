Spooky Spurs Stadium Tours
Time Out says
Few things in life are scarier than taking a penalty, you might have heard. But you know what is? A spooky stadium tour. Obviously! This half-term, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will open after dark for a ‘delights and frights’ Halloween experience. Dress in your favourite spooky clothing (no Arsenal tops, they’re far too scary) and help the ghostly guide hunt down the four spirits roaming Tottenham Stadium. You’ll have to explore the entire stadium in order to save the day. You’ll become an official ghostbuster and receive a certificate at the end – and you’ll have had a unique tour of the huge stadium. Something for everyone!
Details
|Event website:
|https://experience.tottenhamhotspur.com/spurs-halloween-tours.htm
|Event phone:
|0344 499 5000
|Venue name:
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|Address:
|
Bill Nicholson Way
748 High Rd
N17 0AP
|Transport:
|Rail: White Hart Lane
|Price:
|£27, £20 child
Dates And Times
-
- Tottenham Hotspur FC £27, £20 child
-
- Tottenham Hotspur FC £27, £20 child
-
- Tottenham Hotspur FC £27, £20 child