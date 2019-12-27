5 London walks for when you’ve spent the last week on the sofa

Christmas is a time for boozing, eating and watching the telly – everyone knows that. But when the lines between you and the sofa become blurred, it’s probably time to mix it up a bit.

Swap that paper crimbo hat for a woolly one and get out into the great outdoors, or at least, on to the great walking routes of London. We’re blessed with some fab treks around the capital, from lush waterside rambles to inner-city history tours, frosty park strolls to foodie jaunts. So give Netflix a break, grab your Christmas crew, and stretch your legs on one of these brilliant walks around London. Looking for even more walkspiration? Check out our list of bracing winter walks.

The Westminster Walk

Who said walks had to be all green and grassy? This self-guided tour takes in some of London’s biggest royal and political hotspots, starting and finishing at the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben. You’ll scoot past the prime minister’s HQ, plus three art galleries, Winston Churchill’s secret bunker and several Monopoly board squares. At a leisurely pace it will take you around two hours, or power walk your way round in 45 mins.

Find the route here

Jubilee Greenway

Photograph: Ben Rowe

The Jubilee Greenway is an epic 60km route created in 2012 for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. But we’re not expecting you to Bear Grylls it around the whole loop. It’s split into sections, and we love the first bit. It starts at Buckingham Palace and ends at the waterways of Little Venice. You’ll walk up Constitution Hill, through Hyde Park, past Kensington Palace and Paddington before admiring the pretty boats. Continue the walk to Camden for street food and shopping.

Find the route here

The City and Spitalfields

Photograph: CapturePB/Shutterstock.com

Foodies will love this route, which starts at Bank station and finishes in Shoreditch. Along the way you’ll saunter past Spitalfields’ sleek restaurants and Brick Lane’s curry houses, bagel bars and street art. Walk the route on a Sunday morning and you can shop at the Old Truman Brewery's five markets.

Find the route here

Greenwich Park

Photograph: Flickr/eepaul

As one of the largest green spaces in south London, Greenwich Park is the perfect spot for a leisurely ramble. And when you’re tired of wandering over the green stuff, make the most of the park’s kids’ play area, boating lake and cafés, and the National Maritime Museum.

Read more here

The London Wall

History fan? Just really love walls? This is the walk for you. The route traces the original line of London’s Roman City Wall, built in around 200AD, which remained unchanged for 1700 years, and defined the boundaries of old Londinium. The walk starts at the best surviving section of the wall, which juts out from the Tower of London. From there it’ll take some imagination, but it’s a fascinating insight into ye olde London.

Find the route here

