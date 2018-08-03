5 tips for capturing great street photography in London

Street photographer Joshua K Jackson shares his tips for taking great shots in the capital

Start somewhere familiar

‘Photographing strangers can be intimidating. As a beginner, I assumed the role of a tourist in Trafalgar Square. It helped me overcome my fears and gain the spatial awareness I needed.’

Don’t get hung up on camera settings

‘There’s no shame in using your camera’s automatic modes, especially when you’re starting out. People will remember how the photo makes them feel, not the technical settings you used to get there.’

Shoot everything

‘Developing your eye takes time and graft. Start by snapping whatever grabs your interest. One day a door will open to reveal something special.’

Keep the Photoshop to a minimum

‘I typically spend no more than two minutes post-processing a photo: usually it’s just simple adjustments to the colours or curves, to enhance what’s already there.’

Avoid zoom lenses



‘Removing focal length choices helps you to judge the framing and composition better. Use a prime lens – one with a fixed focal length – to give your images a more consistent look.’

Josh holds regular street photography workshops.

