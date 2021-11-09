A big chunk of the Northern line will be closed from January

The new year in 2022 won’t just be a time of self-improvement for us Londoners, but for our tube system too. While we’re making our resolutions, TfL will move the Bank Station Capacity Upgrade project into a new phase.

Getting better usually comes with some cost, though, and in this case, that means the Northern line will be closed between Kennington and Moorgate from January 15 to mid-May.

The project has been underway since 2016 and is scheduled to be completed in 2022. When it is, Bank – the busiest interchange station on the Underground – will have a shiny new platform, step-free access from the street straight to the Northern line and DLR, reduced congestion, increased circulation and more waiting space. It’s hoped that all of those improvements will considerably reduce travel times for those passing through the station.

The line closure will last for four months and covers quite a distance, but TfL is providing alternative modes of transport for those who need to make that journey. A temporary bus route running from Oval to Finsbury Square will be in operation on weekdays, while the Waterloo & City line will be fully functional again at the end of this month, connecting south London with the City.

Even if you don’t have to take the Northern line between Kennington and Moorgate, you could still be affected by the closure. There’ll be a reduced service between Camden Town and Moorgate, and TfL reckons Waterloo, Embankment, Tottenham Court Road and London Bridge will be busier than usual during the construction period.

