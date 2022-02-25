London
A closed tube station
Photograph: Travers Lewis / Shutterstock

A big tube strike is set to cause chaos next week

It’s a great time to take up cycling

Written by
Alice Saville
Public transport, eh. A marvel of engineering, a wonder of human ingenuity, a godsend for getting across the capital... until chaos hits, as it has been doing quite regularly this year so far. The latest incident in the ongoing beef between transport union RMT and TfL is a strike set to hit the London Underground network next week, on Tuesday March 1 and Thursday March 3. All tube lines will be affected as RMT members walk out from midnight to 23.59pm on the two days. TfL has warned passengers to prepare for ‘severe disruption across all tube lines, with stations closed and little or no service across the network’.

Still, there’s hope for your commute. It’s possible that parts of some services will remain open, as members of the Aslef and TSSA unions are not expected to strike. Plus, London bus, rail and tram services will still be in operation.

This strike is linked to RMT’s concerns that TfL is planning to make cuts. ‘Our members will be taking strike action next week because a financial crisis at LUL has been deliberately engineered by the government to drive a cuts agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten working conditions and‎ pensions,’ said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

But TfL strongly refutes this claim, with Andy Lord, TfL’s chief operating officer, responding that 'we haven’t proposed any changes to pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out.'

Both TfL and RMT have insisted that they’re still available for talks with the other side, which means it’s possible these strikes could still be called off. Let’s cross our fingers, otherwise we’ll be dusting off our bikes for a cycle commute, or returning to the 2021 glory days of working from home. 

