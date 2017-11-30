A huge new Korean food hall is coming to Soho

Jeonhwaleul jabda! – that’s Korean for ‘Hold the phone!’ – there’s a multi-level Korean food hall opening smack-bang in the middle of Soho next week.

Meet Mee Market. Over two minimally designed floors (white accents, exposed brick, you know the drill), there’ll be stations serving Korean poké bowls and hot counters dishing out traditional noodle soups, stews and hotpots. Plus a grocer selling Asian-inspired dry foods, an entire fresh vegetable market and a gourmet frozen food section for takeaway dinners. Downstairs, expect homeware, accessories, stationery and an 18-seat dining hall where you can warm up with a cup of Korean burdock root tea.

Linda Lee (of Koba and On the Bab) is the brains behind the operation. She says she’s on a mission to bring authentic Korean food to London, so Mee Market is based on the country’s traditional ‘table and market’ concept. Let her know it’s your birthday, engagement or any special day, and she’s promised to honour Korean tradition and give you a free bowl of hot noodle soup.

Mee Market opens on Mon Dec 4 at 9a Archer St, W1D 7AX.

