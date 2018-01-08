A London shop is selling Freddos for 99p and people are angry

Everyone knows millennials are screwed. House prices are a joke, we’ll be working till we drop and we’re all hopelessly addicted to avocados. But with news of this – a ludicrous hike in the price of a Freddo – we lost the last of our innocence. The purple-packaged frog-shaped treats were 10p in our youth (never forget). Now, sweet-shop chain Kingdom of Sweets is selling them for 99p. It’s outrageous, and the internet is rightly outraged.

U EFFIN WHAAAAT? Bring back the 10p Freddo days😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DjSKWDTSBz — Lauren (@LaurenAshton10) January 7, 2018

