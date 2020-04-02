A nationwide Clap for Our Carers is happening again at 8pm tonight

Last Thursday (March 26) saw people across the country come together (from a safe distance) on their doorsteps, at their windows, on their rooftops and balconies to take part in Clap for Our Carers. The London Eye and other landmarks were lit up blue to celebrate the NHS, too.

The campaign, launched by Dutch Londoner Annemarie Plas, will now be a weekly moment, every Thursday at 8pm. The idea is to show our appreciation for all the people who are keeping us going right now: the NHS, emergency services, armed forces, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, Royal Mail workers, rubbish collectors, manufacturers, vets – you get the idea.

So tonight at 8pm, pause that virtual pub quiz/turn off that box set/leave your banana bread alone and join in a huge round of applause for everyone working on the front line to look after us all.

Watch a video of last week’s Clap for Our Carers moment in London:

Find out more information on the Clap for Our Carers website.





In other uplifting news, a herd of goats has taken over this Welsh seaside town now that its people are all indoors.

