Grab some ‘climate positive’ burgers, Thai comfort food or stuffed waffles at London’s newest street food hotspot.

Street food curators Kerb are behind a new food market arriving to Mayfair and launching on Wednesday (November 4). South Molton Street Market will take over the fancy stretch in central London every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from noon until 7pm.

Food vendors confirmed for launch include Ground and their ‘climate positive’ burgers and Utter Waffle, serving sweet and savoury treats. Or you can seek out crispy seafood from Calamari Canteen and Yaay Yaay's Thai home-style food.

There will be a new selection of vendors every week – with a focus on comfort food in the run-up to winter – and there’s a global flavour to the offering, with oshpaz, pide, arnabeet and jollof rice dishes all in the mix for the coming weeks.

South Molton Street is fully pedestrianised and has plenty of benches to plonk yourself down on while you eat. It’s also a colourful destination, the whole street decorated with bright, patterned flags designed by Camille Walala.

Check out South Molton Street Market’s website to see the full street food line-up.

