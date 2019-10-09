A pub with a railway in the garden is launching in London and everything bad in the world is now good

That's it. That's the story.

...I mean, if you really need to know more, The Holly Tree in Leytonstone is relaunching as a new member of the Remarkable Pubs family following a refurbishment. As part of the refurb, the new owners have installed tracks for a miniature train in its beer garden.

Remarkable Pubs is known for sensitively revamping London’s unloved and age-old inns (although we doubt there was ever a train running through here before). The Holly Tree joins very good company, with The Salisbury in Harringay and The Approach Tavern in Bethnal Green also in the pub group fold.

In a statement, owner of Remarkable Pubs, Robert Thomas said: ‘I have a penchant for pubs and for all things mechanical so adding a 7 3/4 gauge train to the garden of our latest pub, The Holly Tree, is the perfect fit.’ He also revealed future plans to add a vintage Routemaster bus to the pub's yard.

The pub re-opens on Friday October 18, so next weekend it’ll be full steam ahead to Leytonstone.

The Holly Tree is at 141 Dames Road, E7 0DZ.

